PAOCC sees Bamban mayor’s arrest

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said on Sunday they have enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo due to her alleged involvement in a scamming scheme.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio said Guo is being accused of being an “enabler” of an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban.

“We’re fairly confident that the panel of prosecutors who will conduct the preliminary investigation here would appreciate the evidence we presented, as we have strong evidence in our possession. This will lead to charges being filed against the mayor, and hopefully, a warrant of arrest will be issued,” Casio said.

“This way, the Filipino people will see that if you engage in scams and act as an enabler, you will be held accountable. That’s the right word for the mayor: She is an enabler,” Casio added.

Casio explained that the meticulous investigation process took three months to ensure the solidity of their case.

He added the upcoming case is part of a broader effort by the PAOCC to combat corruption and misconduct within local governments as part of Marcos’ directive of zero tolerance for corruption.

“The President has clearly instructed us (to have) zero tolerance for corruption; we will follow wherever the evidence leads,” Casio said.

“If there are local government units being negligent or if local chief executives are turning a blind eye, they will be held accountable. We cannot afford to ignore such matters; it undermines the integrity of our nation,” he added.

Last week, Guo’s legal team sent a letter to Bersamin’s office to present her defense against accusations, which include alleged connections to BAOFU Land Development Inc., as well as charges of espionage, human trafficking, kidnapping and money laundering.