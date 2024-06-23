Miss Manila 2024 named

A representative from Sta. Cruz, Manila has emerged as “Miss Manila 2024” last 22 June at the Metropolitan Theater, besting over 100 other applicants for the prestigious title.

Miss Sta. Cruz Aliya Rohilla was crowned by no less than Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and was provided with sash, flowers and a cash prize of P1 million.

Lacuna stressed Rohilla’s role as an ambassador for Manila during her reign, as the “face of the city.”

Completing the winners were 1st Runner-Up Miss España Jubilee Acosta and 2nd Runner-Up Miss Tayuman Daniella Moustafa.

Meantime, Miss Sta. Ana Xena Ramos bagged the Miss Manila Charity 2024 title, while Miss Manuguit Leean Jame Santos clinched the Miss Manila Tourism 2024 title.

Lacuna expressed her pride in all 24 contestants, who were dubbed “Women of Worth.” The department of tourism, culture and the arts of Manila revealed that the crown was designed by renowned jeweler Manny Halasan.

The event was a star-studded affair, featuring a distinguished panel of judges and performances by popular artists. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, and Kapuso star Gabbi Garcia hosted the evening.

All contestants were required to be single females, aged 18-30, and residents of Manila. More importantly, they embodied the values of empowerment and leadership.

Lacuna highlighted the pageant’s purpose — to find a Manileña who can be a role model and contribute meaningfully to the city.