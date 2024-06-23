Marcoses assess Pasig River rehab progress

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos on Sunday to help keep the Pasig River clean by practicing responsible waste disposal and supporting the government’s environmental initiatives.

In his speech during the inauguration of Phase 1C of the Pasig River Urban Development Project (PRUDP) showcase area, Marcos highlighted the Pasig River’s unique history and cultural significance, emphasizing the “bayanihan spirit” needed to restore it.

“Let us rally behind this advocacy and contribute, in our own way, to save the Pasig River. Supporting and participating in the efforts of the government and its partners to help maintain its cleanliness, and that will go a long way,” Marcos said.

“Bringing the Pasig River back to life mirrors our ongoing journey towards a brighter future for our country,” Marcos added.

The President committed his and the First Lady’s full support to the project’s completion within three years.

Marcos acknowledged the efforts of government agencies and private sector partners who have contributed to the project so far, particularly the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development, and the city of Manila.

Marcos urged continued collaboration to ensure the project’s success, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the cleanliness, beauty, and security of the Pasig River Esplanade. He envisioned the revitalized Pasig River as a space for “rest, recreation, and pride” for Filipinos.

Before the speech, Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos assessed the progress of the ongoing construction of Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) Project Showcase Area Phase 1C that connects the showcase area behind the Manila Central Post Office to the renowned Intramuros.

The latest phase includes a 500-meter showcase area of the Manila Old Downtown Segment, extending the esplanade from Jones Bridge to Plaza Mexico and Fort Santiago in Intramuros.

It will also feature shops that will cater to around 32 businesses and is expected to create livelihood opportunities in the area.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar highlighted the functional and ecological aspects of the development.

“This project will feature pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, commercial zones, and green spaces. It includes leasable stalls for food and retail stores, walkways, bike lanes, and a boardwalk that will drive tourism and generate economic activity along the riverbanks,” Secretary Acuzar explained.

When asked about the project’s cost and funding, Secretary Acuzar said the entire project costs P12 billion.

“It is privately funded, using property development to generate the capital for building and maintaining the Pasig River,” he said.

“From Intramuros, you won’t need to take a jeep to get to Quiapo or Binondo. You can simply walk along the river, connecting these historic areas,” he added.

The project also includes technical solutions to address the lingering odor from the river, ensuring a cleaner environment.

“We have implemented a technical solution to eliminate the smell by treating the accumulated waste at the riverbed,” Acuzar said.