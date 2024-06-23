'Inside Out 2' keeps emotion at heart of N. American box office

"Inside Out 2," the animated tale of teen emotion, continued its triumphant run at the North American box office in its second week of release, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The hotly-awaited sequel from Disney and Pixar "continues to electrify the market -- this weekend it represents approx. 68% of the total domestic box office," analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said.

It raked in an estimated $100 million, on top of $155 million last week.

The coming-of-age film again takes place largely inside the mind of a girl named Riley, now aged 13, as she grapples with new feelings on starting high school.

Emotions such as Envy and Anxiety join the existing, talkative residents of her young head, including Joy and Sadness, all of them voiced by actors including Amy Poehler and Phyllis Smith.

The rowdy Will Smith action comedy "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" remained in second place, pulling in another $18.8 million for a total over three weeks of some $147 million.

Sony's fourth installment of the series is a major step in Smith's career rehabilitation after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022 -- a sign that audiences are ready to welcome him back.

Universal's "The Bikeriders," starring Austin Butler as the biker who must choose between his loyalty to his motorcycle club and his marriage to wife Kathy, played by Jodie Comer, debuted in third place, pulling in an estimated $10 million.

Gross called the opening "good-not-great," but noted that critics' reviews were good.

Fourth place went to 20th Century's action sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" with $3.6 million in revenue in the Friday to Sunday period.

Sony's family-friendly "The Garfield Movie," starring Chris Pratt as the lazy, lasagna-loving feline, slipped one spot to fifth place as it also earned $3.6 million in sales.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"If" ($2.8 million)

"The Exorcism" ($2.4 million)

"Thelma" ($2.2 million)

"The Watchers" ($1.9 million)

"Ghost: Rite Here Rite Now" ($1.5 million)