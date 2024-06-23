Honoring Pinoy seafarers

Filipino Seafarers’ Day is a poignant occasion to honor the immense contributions of Filipino maritime workers who serve on ships across the globe. These seafarers are the unsung heroes of the seas, playing a vital role in the global economy and the Philippines’ national development. However, their work is fraught with significant risks, including the threat of pirate attacks in some of the world’s most dangerous waters.

The Philippines is one of the world’s leading suppliers of seafarers, with approximately 400,000 Filipino seamen deployed on international vessels. These men and women are integral to global maritime operations, ensuring the seamless transport of goods and resources across continents. They work in various capacities, from deckhands to captains, and their expertise is highly regarded in the industry.

Their role is critical. Without seafarers, international trade would come to a standstill. The global economy relies heavily on maritime transport, with around 90 percent of world trade being carried by sea. Filipino seafarers’ hard work and dedication ensure that supply chains remain intact, facilitating everything from the delivery of consumer goods to the transport of vital raw materials.

The contributions of Filipino seafarers to the national economy are substantial. Their remittances form a significant part of the country’s economic lifeblood. In 2021 alone, overseas Filipino workers remitted over $31 billion, with a considerable portion coming from seafarers. These funds support millions of Filipino families, contributing to household incomes, education, healthcare and overall quality of life.