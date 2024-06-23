For the record

Other lots that drew robust bids included Fernando Zobel’s Invierno en Sevilla IV closing at P8,526,400 — a new record for a painting from his Serie Blanca or White Series; Mauro Malang Santos’ untitled painting of women and children selling at P8,760,000; Alfonso Ossorio’s Fat & Thin selling at P6,424,000; Arturo Luz’s untitled burlap work drawing a final price of P5,840,000; and Lee Aguinaldo’s Painting in Green No. 2 fetching P4,438,400.

It was Ang Kiukok who was the spectacular runaway winner. Apart from his Cactus and Yellow Window, two other works from the artist achieved astounding results, with Mother and Child and a still life titled Flowers, Vase, Table closing at P5,606,400 and P4,438,400, respectively.

The jewelry sale also caused a suspenseful bidding war for a stunning 10- to 11-carat pear-shaped brilliant cut diamond that finally sold for P4,672,000!

After such a fantastic sale to end its auction calendar’s first half, Salcedo Auctions is now inviting consignments for the gavel&block online sale in July and The Well-appointed Life live and online auction slated for 14 September.

