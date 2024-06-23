Channeling the Mediterranean lifestyle

The Mediterranean vibe came alive when Nespresso launched its Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection at the Jade Room of Blue Leaf Events Place, Taguig recently.
The affair transported guests to one of Europe’s most iconic travel destinations, featuring decor and set-up designed by no less than the celebrated Jo Claravall. Nespresso’s attendees were celebrity Solenn Heussaff, coffee users and lovers.
Nespresso enlisted the color experts at Pantone Color Institute to create a sensorial palette, starring a hero Mandarin Orange shade, Habanero Gold, Muskmelon, Aquarelle and Blue Iolite. Guests enjoyed a coffee bar and digital latte art, a giant plinko game, summer-inspired lounge area with Instax photo session, Pinkerton Ice Cream cart and a live illustration by artist Pete Rich. Completing the experience, the various Nespresso Summer coffee recipes were served complemented with a culinary feast by Happy Ongpauco-Tiu.
Watch out for the limited-edition cold coffee, Sunny Almond Vanilla Flavor Over Ice, this July! A series of summer-ready machines and accessories go matchy-matchy with the collection decorated with Pantone colors and iconic Pantone chip. The Nespresso Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer will be available for a limited time.