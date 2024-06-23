LIFE

Channeling the Mediterranean lifestyle

A series of summer-ready machines and accessories go matchy-matchy with the collection decorated with Pantone colors and iconic Pantone chip. While the Vertuo Pop and Essenza Mini are reimagined in limited-edition Mandarin Orange. In addition, they also include the new limited-edition Nespresso x Pantone Coffee Mug, Ice Lolly Molds, and Coasters. Plus, The Nomad Travel Mugs and Ice Cube Tray in fresh tones.
Millet Valdez (Novateur Coffee Concepts marketing and commercial head), Happy Ongpauco-Tiu, Susan Joven, and Mia Silva (Novateur Coffee Concept marketing manager).
The Mediterranean vibe came alive when Nespresso launched its Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection at the Jade Room of Blue Leaf Events Place, Taguig recently.

The affair transported guests to one of Europe’s most iconic travel destinations, featuring decor and set-up designed by no less than the celebrated Jo Claravall. Nespresso’s attendees were celebrity Solenn Heussaff, coffee users and lovers.

Solenn Heussaff and Pia Guanio Mago.
Designer Rosenthal Tee
ALIZA Apostol
Erika Kristensen
JO Claraval
Justine Llarena and Kyla Javier.
Nespresso enlisted the color experts at Pantone Color Institute to create a sensorial palette, starring a hero Mandarin Orange shade, Habanero Gold, Muskmelon, Aquarelle and Blue Iolite. Guests enjoyed a coffee bar and digital latte art, a giant plinko game, summer-inspired lounge area with Instax photo session, Pinkerton Ice Cream cart and a live illustration by artist Pete Rich. Completing the experience, the various Nespresso Summer coffee recipes were served complemented with a culinary feast by Happy Ongpauco-Tiu.

Watch out for the limited-edition cold coffee, Sunny Almond Vanilla Flavor Over Ice, this July! A series of summer-ready machines and accessories go matchy-matchy with the collection decorated with Pantone colors and iconic Pantone chip. The Nespresso Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer will be available for a limited time.

ARIANNE Bautista
Rhea Bue Ong
Pat and Aeriel Sugui.
Vina Guerrero
NESPRESSO mediterranean Summer set up.
PANTONE colored accessories.
