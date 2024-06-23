Call for literary contributions to ‘Ani 43’ extended

The Cultural Center of the Philippines is extending the deadline for literary submissions to the 43rd issue of Ani, the official literary journal of CCP. The latest volume will feature multilingual literary works with the theme on Zambales, preferably from writers who were born, raised, lived, or currently living in the province of Zambales. The CCP, through its Intertextual Division, is open to receive submissions until 30 June.

Literary contributions may be in the form of essays, poems, short fiction, works for children, and other genres. Submissions may be in Filipino, English, and local languages of the Philippines, accompanied by a Filipino or English translation. Submissions must be original and unpublished. The entries should be submitted in Arial font (12 point), double-spaced in 8 1/2- by 11-inch paper size, with a short biographical note of at least three to five sentences, photo, home address, contact details, and tax identification number of the author.

For detailed requirements and processes, follow the CCP Intertextual Division Facebook Page or email ani43.ccp@gmail.com.