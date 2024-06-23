Andy Murray out of Wimbledon after back surgery

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been ruled out of this year's tournament after undergoing back surgery, the ATP Tour confirmed on Sunday.

"After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we'll miss seeing you there," the ATP said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Scot had been aiming to make a farewell appearance at the grass court Grand Slam, which he won in 2013 and 2016.

However, the 37-year-old will need an expected six weeks to recover from surgery with Wimbledon starting on July 1.

He now also faces a race against time to be fit for next month's Paris Olympics, with Murray twice a gold medallist in the singles.

Murray managed just five games before a back injury forced him to withdraw from his second-round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson at the Queen's warm-up event in London on Wednesday.

The former world number one, who plays with a metal hip, struggled from the start of his match against Thompson and said afterwards he had a feeling of weakness in his right leg and had lost coordination.

"I never had that loss of coordination, control and strength in my leg before," Murray said shortly after retiring from his match with Thompson.

"I've been struggling with my back for a while -- I had lost the power in my right leg so lost all motor control, I had no coordination and couldn't really move."

Asked then about his prospects of playing at Wimbledon, he added: "Like all tennis players, we have degenerative joints and stuff in the back, but it's all predominantly been left-sided for me my whole career.

"I have never had too many issues with the right side. So maybe there is something that can be done between now and then to help the right side."

Murray underwent minor back surgery in 2013 and following a first-round loss at the recent French Open he said he would need treatment to address soreness.

The three-time Grand Slam champion only returned to competitive action in May after nearly two months out with an ankle injury.

He had been due to play singles and doubles with his brother Jamie at Wimbledon before potentially ending his career at the Olympics in Paris.