Town dad in clan war yields

ISABELA CITY — The former vice mayor of Tuburan, Basilan province now a municipal councilor accused of his involvement in a clash between the Latip and Mustapa clans formally surrendered to the military with his firearms as a gesture of his sincere commitment to peace.

The 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade Commander Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon said yesterday that Municipal Councilor Husin “Super” L. Kalang of Tuburan formally visited the Brigade Headquarters in Barangay Tabiawan in this city and turned over his firearms on Wednesday.

Accompanying Councilor Kalang were Tuburan Vice Mayor Roger Latip, Barangay Bohe Tambis chairman Abdilla Latip and Barangay Mahawid chairwoman Jennette Kalang.

His visit was highlighted by the surrender of his M16A1 rifle, which he used during the recent skirmishes with a rival clan.

The conflict between the Latip and Mustapa Clans, which culminated in the tragic events on 2 May, resulted in significant casualties and ongoing tensions.

Kalang was among the wounded during the clan conflict incident on 2 May 2024, and was recuperating in the hospital when the initial peace settlement transpired on 13 May 2024.

Despite his injuries, he has taken a bold step towards reconciliation by surrendering his firearm — a gesture symbolizing his dedication to ending violence and promoting harmony, Luzon said.

The peace agreement, supported by local officials and facilitated by the 101st Infantry Brigade, led to the surrender of 11 high-powered firearms during the initial reconciliation event.

Facilitating the event was Lt. Col. Mark Serapion Lagud, Jr, Commanding Officer of the 18th Infantry Battalion, who played a crucial role in the earlier peace talks.

According to Luzon Kalang expressed deep regret for his involvement in the conflict, stating, “I regret my decision to join or ignite the clan war. This act of surrendering my rifle is my commitment to peace and a better future for our community.”