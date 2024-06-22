Stalwarts, TNT stay unbeaten

PBA Stalwarts and Talk ‘N Text stayed unbeaten while PBA Greats bounced back in the 2024 Batang PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) 11-Under Tournament on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Stalwarts escaped past NLEX, 57-54, for its third straight win in Group A behind the 14 points of Neil Jared Pose.

Donmarc Bruce Toscano added 11 points for the Stalwarts, who previously drubbed Meralco, 74-56, and Northport, 75-50, to stay on top of its group.

TNT also kept the pole position in Group B by taking down Phoenix, 62-45.

Thiago and Theon Cruz scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the 3-0 Tropang Giga, who earlier defeated Terrafirma, 77-59, and PBA Greats, 64-52.

In the other 11-under match, PBA Greats barged into the winner’s circle with a 72-47 win over the listless San Miguel.

Karim Abdul had 15 points while Zigfrid Kian Hernandez added 12 points for the Greats, who joined Terrafirma and Phoenix at joint second place with a 1-1 slate in Group B.

In the 9-under matches, Ginebra sank Magnolia, 60-46, to assume solo lead while Converge scored a thrilling 42-40 debut win against Blackwater.

Jacco Rosuello and Nicole Gab Dapatnapo topscored with 12 points each for the Gin Kings, who followed up their 46-24 win over Blackwater (0-2).