Phivolcs reports Taal Volcano degassing

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported significant degassing activity at Taal Volcano’s main crater on Saturday, generating thick plumes and releasing a substantial amount of sulfur dioxide.

The visual monitor at Agoncillo Observation Station captured the degassing from 1:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m., showing plumes rising 2,400 meters before drifting northwest.

In an advisory issued the same day, Phivolcs noted that Taal Volcano had released 4,641 tons (4,210 metric tons) of sulfur dioxide on Thursday, 20 June. Additionally, a volcanic tremor lasting four minutes was recorded.

Despite the activity, Alert Level 1 remains in effect over Taal Volcano, indicating low-level unrest. Phivolcs said it continues to monitor the situation closely and advises residents to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.