LEVEL UP: Sotto seeks growth with new B.League club

Youthful center Kai Sotto wants to see a better version of himself with his new squad Koshigaya Alphas in the Japan B.League.

The 7-foot-3 big man inked a deal with his third Japanese ball club after stints with Hiroshima Dragonflies and Yokohama B-Corsairs.

“I wanna get better and improve my game. That’s why I chose the Alphas because I know they will really help me,” the 22-year-old Gilas Pilipinas standout.

Sotto is expected to boost the frontline of the newly-promoted squad in its campaign in the league’s top-tier division.

The Alphas earned their promotion to Division 1 after advancing to the final of the B2 League. However, they were swept by the Kiefer Ravena-bannered Shiga Lakes.

Aside from further developing his skills suiting up for Koshigaya, Sotto also looks forward to making a bigger impact in the league that has lured some of the Philippine hoops’ big names and promising talents.

“Coming from B2, I know this team wants to prove that they belong in the B1 so I’m really up for the challenge to help this team win games and reach the next level,” Sotto said.

He played in an on-loan setup with the Yokohama B-Corsairs last season, averaging 12.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 34 games.

Currently Sotto is training with Gilas in preparation for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia from 2 to 7 July.

He will play a huge role in the Tim Cone-mentored national squad, especially in the absence of AJ Edu and Jamie Malonzo due to injuries.

Sotto will be Gilas’ man in the center along with June Mar Fajardo, Mason Amos and Japeth Aguilar going up against taller, more experienced and higher-ranked European powerhouses Latvia and Georgia in the group stage.

Gilas will face the host team on 3 July before taking on Georgia the following day.

Sotto has come a long way in his overseas career since 2021.

The second generation basketball player suited up for Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia from 2021 to 2023.

He averaged 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season.

Sotto made his B.League debut with the Hiroshima Dragonflies last year and normed 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

He helped Hiroshima reach the quarterfinals but came up short against Chiba Jets in a best-of-three series.