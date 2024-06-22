Jesus, our Captain

Under the able leadership of the Very Reverend James Philip Monserate, OHF and the guidance of Bishop Nolly Buco, the apostolic administrator of the Roman Catholic diocese of Catarman, the Secular Oblates of the Holy Family (OHF), despite the waves of the sea, continue to sail in our small boats, carrying a few family members and friends. At times, the OHF is tossed by the waves of financial difficulties and various challenges of life.

More than the storms, fear beat me, personally, and perhaps like any other human being faced with life’s challenges I would ask Jesus, “Teacher, do you not care…?”

All throughout the Gospel narratives this is the only time we read that Jesus was sleeping. He was sleeping in a small boat being tossed by a violent wind. And the disciples were sure that they were about to perish. It hurt them to see their master sleeping peacefully like a child while they were struggling to hang on to life, hence the question, “Teacher, do you not care…?”

As we watch the news on TV or social media, we too are tempted to ask the same question, “Jesus, do you not care?” The ongoing wars, internal conflicts in many nations, activists glorifying the admonishable, decay in families, among other things, may tempt us to think that Jesus is still sleeping.

My brothers and sisters, I am telling you to trust in Jesus, Only Jesus, Always Jesus. Let us not fear. Jesus is still in the boat with us. The sea and the tempest have to obey Jesus. It is our unbelief that causes us to fear. Trust in Jesus and we will surely beat the fear.

As long as you trust in Jesus, I am telling you nothing can beat you, even if your captain, Jesus, appears to be taking a short nap. He is always in charge and everything obeys Him.

Be fearless — Jesus is in the boat and He is your captain.

This Sunday all of us are reminded that our hope and salvation is in God alone. As His people, we must always have this strong faith and trust in Him. Believing in Him, we shall always have the assurance of true happiness and eternal glory, all of which shall be ours if we remain steadfast in our dedication and commitment to God.

We need to have faith and trust in the Lord even when we are encountering difficulties, challenges, trials and tribulations — as it is during those periods of challenges that we often lose our faith in God and end up veering off onto the path towards destruction and damnation.

This is why we are all reminded this Sunday that we must always stay steadfast to this faith that we have in the Lord.

q q q

Meanwhile, I am inviting those who would like to extend assistance to the Secular Oblates of the Holy Family either as a benefactor, sponsor or donor you are most welcome as I am recruiting lay members, single or married, to be associates of OHF. You may reach me through my mobile phone/viber 09451470533 or my email pf08121968@gmail.com.

In other good works, the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) of the Quezon City government headed by Deborah Dacanay donated 100 wheelchairs and gave cash aid and gifts to their constituents who are Persons with Disability.

According to Mr. Engelbert Apostol, the head of PAISD-QC, as of today there are about 69,170 PWDs registered in Quezon City.

The distribution of wheelchairs was spearheaded by Representative Alfred de los Santos of the Ang Probinsyano Partylist. He was joined by Majority Floor Leader Dr. Doray Delarmente, Councilor Aiko Melendez and actor Piolo Pascual, among others. The gift-giving to the PWDs was an initiative of Mr. Piolo Pascual.