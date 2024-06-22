Filipino among 1-K Hajj martyrs

One overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was among the over 1,000 Muslims who died due to the extreme heat during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement on Friday, the DMW said the Filipina died due to heatstroke while performing Hajj.

The OFW passed away on 16 June at a hospital in Makkah.

She was based in Riyadh where she worked as a health care professional.

“We have coordinated with her next of kin for the release and burial of her remains. She was buried last 19 June in Makkah,” the DMW said.

The DMW said it is coordinating with the family for the payment of any hospital bills and other forms of assistance.

“May Allah grant the soul of our dearly departed OFW eternal rest, and provide her family with patience and strength during this difficult time,” it added.

Around 10 countries have reported 1,081 deaths of their nationals during the pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which all Muslims with the means must complete at least once.