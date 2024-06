An E-Lotto bettor from Lucena City won the jackpot prize of P150,307,791.20 in the Ultra Lotto 6/58.

The winning combination of 08-24-15-44-04-58 was drawn Friday night, 21 June.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles said the bettor was the second jackpot winner who placed bet using the E-Lotto platform.

The first E-Lotto winner won the P698 million jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw held last 17 January 2024.

Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday at 9:00 p.m.