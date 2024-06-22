DPWH commits to speed, quality

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) marked its 126th Founding Anniversary Friday, highlighting the accomplishments of the “Build, Better, More” program. This year’s celebration, themed “Serbisyong May Bilis: Building Better More for a New Philippines,” emphasized the department’s focus on speed, quality, integrity, and the efficient use of public funds in infrastructure development.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan led the employees of DPWH, urging them to maintain high standards and ensure that every project contributes to the nation’s welfare.

For over a century, DPWH has played a pivotal role in nation-building by developing high-quality infrastructure that meets the aspirations and needs of Filipinos. The anniversary celebration featured the recognition of retirees and loyalty awardees, and awards for outstanding regional and district engineering offices based on technical, planning, financial, procurement, stakeholder responsiveness, and strategic performance management criteria.

Regional Director Ronnel M. Tan received a plaque of recognition as Regional Office 1 was honored as the Most Outstanding Regional Office among the 16 regions. The top three district engineering offices were Pangasinan 1st, headed by District Engineer Marieta Mendoza, Pangasinan 4th, led by District Engineer Mel Harvey Gonzales, and La Union 2nd, led by District Engineer Gil B. Lorenzo.