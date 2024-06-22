Photos

DLSU's first-ever drag concert

LOOK: The De La Salle University Manila campus on 20 June 2024 witnessed history as it held the first-ever drag concert within the campus premises. The drag concert was headlined by famous drag performers such as Marina Summers, M1ss Jade So, Taylor Sheesh, Arizona Brandy, Maxie Andreison, and Winter Sheason Nicole with the proceeds of the event set to be delivered to the Home for the Golden Gays. The event aims to advocate for the rights, safety and welfare of the LGBTQ+ community. | via Kenosis Yap (Contributed Photos)