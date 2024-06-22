Divorce will weaken holy bond — CFC

A Catholic lay ecclesial movement on Saturday said it sees divorce as “weakening” the marriage bond.

In a manifesto, the Couples for Christ (CFC) laid down their reasons for opposing the proposed Divorce Law in the country.

“If divorce is not an option, people will choose their life partner more carefully. Knowing that marriage is a lifetime commitment will help the couple exert their best efforts not only to prepare for but to sustain and nurture the marriage,” the manifesto read.

“A husband and wife living together in love can provide the best guidance, inspiration and emotional support to their children,” it further read.

Kids may suffer

The CFC stressed that the Divorce Law would adversely affect children who are “too young, too vulnerable, or too weak.”

“Children of one-parent families are the silent and often unintended victims of the separation of their parents. Their scars can be emotional, psychological, financial, or physical,” the CFC said.

A strong family, it added “is the foundation of a healthy society.”

“No marriage is perfect. However, marriages formed in love and mutual understanding can be happy, enduring and fulfilling,” the CFC said.

“We strongly urge our country’s leaders NOT to weaken the marriage bond but instead to work more aggressively to strengthen the family,” it added.