Degassing activity seen in Taal

A degassing activity was seen at the main crater of Taal Volano on Saturday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The degassing activity was captured by the visual monitor of Agoncillo Observation Station (VTAG) from 01:30 a.m. to 07:55 a.m.

It generated thick plumes that rose 2,400 meters before drifting northwest.

Saturday’s advisory also indicated that the volcano released 4,641 tons (4,210 metric tons) of sulfur dioxide last Thursday, 20 June.

Phivolcs also logged one volcanic tremor that was four-minute long.

Alert Level 1 remains hoisted over the volcano.