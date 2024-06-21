Photos

SUSPECTED HACKERS ARRESTED

LOOK: National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago and NBI Cybercrime Division chief, Atty. Jeremy Lotoc, presented on Friday, 21 June 2024, the three individuals the bureau has arrested for hacking private and government websites, as well as websites of banks and Facebook accounts. According to the NBI, the three hackers successfully breached various LGU and government websites, companies, and financial institutions, which may lead to filing of charges against them under RA 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, and RA 10173, otherwise known as the Data Privacy Act of 2012. | via Analy Labor