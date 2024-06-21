SM puts tech spin to shopping rewards

SM reinforced its commitment to customers with the continuous enhancements to SMAC, the company’s loyalty program.

Committed to providing smarter, more rewarding shopping benefits for customers, SM is focusing on customer-centric innovation through SMAC, to deliver a suite of benefits tailored to enhance convenience, savings and overall satisfaction.

Considered the country’s biggest retail rewards system, SMAC has also been reaching more customers as it doubled its loyalty base from 5 million in 2020 to over 10 million members to date.

Through the SMAC app, members can track their spending, easily access their points, which are as good as cash, and get updates on exclusive discounts and perks. Customers can then refine and tweak their spending to tailor the lifestyle they want to achieve.

Smart shopping

“SMAC is more than just points and exclusive offers. We enable our members to shop smarter. With SMAC, they will have access to information that will equip them to make smarter purchases,” shared Kevin Hartigan-Go, chief operating officer of SMAC.

Tracing their history from economic crises, loyalty programs have become a way for companies and the consuming public to strengthen their relationship, going beyond transactions and increasing the value exchange between them.

Smarter retailing and a rewarding lifestyle await SMAC members. Smart retailing has been dominating global retail businesses in the past few years as seen by how customers become more thoughtful in spending their money.

Insights from a loyalty program like SMAC also allow brands to craft a more positive experience for their customers.

“SM takes care of its customers by providing them with a tool that enables them to shop smarter and that continuously engages with them. SMAC is a healthy program that its members and partner brands can rely on,” Hartigan-Go further shared.

Launched in 2002, SMAC has offered its loyal members an unparalleled shopping experience by fostering a strong community for more than 20 years. Loyalty goes both ways and SM’s loyalty program understands this showcased through its strong network of over 4,000 partner stores nationwide.

Now, offering a more comprehensive and rewarding lifestyle for their members is SMAC’s partnerships with other brands including Shell, Mabuhay Miles, Globe Rewards, and PLDT Home Rewards.

As consumer expectations and shopping behavior continue to evolve, SMAC thrives to offer its members even more ways to be rewarded.

SMAC has been making shopping more rewarding at SM Store, SM Markets, Ace Hardware, SM Appliance Center, Watsons, Toy Kingdom, Pet Express, Uniqlo, The Body Shop, and Sports Central offering exclusive discounts, rewards, and freebies.