Serdeña dominates Fil-Am junior tourney

DAVID Charles Serdeña emerges triumphant in the Fil-Am Invitational Junior Championship at the Baguio Country Club (BCC). Also shown are Camp John Hay Golf Club general manager Jude Eustaquio and BCC representative Danny Gacuyan. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF FIL-AM

BAGUIO CITY — David Charles Serdeña posted 51 Molave points to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the Fil-A division of the Fil-Am Invitational Junior Championship at the Baguio Country Club (BCC) here.

After logging 53 points at the Camp John Hay Golf Club (CJHGC) on Thursday, Serdeña tallied a final score of 104 to beat An Seongmin by nine points in the second edition of this prestigious tourney that features the best junior golfers in the country.

“I had a tough time early on but I got back my bearings at the back nine,” said Serdeña, who was also awarded as the top male junior golfer this week. 

“This will be a good tune up before I play the US Junior World.”

Maurysse Abalos, on one hand, turned in 35 at BCC and 46 at CJHGC for 81 to emerge as the best female player and Am-D division titlist. 

 Jeon Gunwoo captured the Fil-B crown with a closing 94 (50-44) beating the 85 (42-43) of Aenzo Andrei Sulaik. 

In Fil-C, Baguio-based Miguel Orbita 81 (44-37) used his course knowledge of both courses to carve out a dominating victory over Park Hoonmin, who finished second with 55 (26-29). 

Also emerging victorious were Jose Luis Espinosa (Fil-D), Cole Parker Galvez (Fil-E), Annika Molintas (Am-A), Cho Seungbin (Am-B), Megan Angheng (Am-C) and Ma. Athalea Espedido (Am-E).

