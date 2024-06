Photos

PBBM leads CAVITEX-CALAX Link groundbreaking ceremony

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the groundbreaking ceremony for the CAVITEX-CALAX Link in Kawit, Cavite on Friday, 21 June 2024. It will connect the Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) by August 2025. | via John Louie Abrina