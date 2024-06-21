Comfortable, smart urban living

As Rockwell Land continues to set the benchmark for living, leisure, and business, it has also ensured to work with reputable companies in creating a signature lifestyle.

The premiere developer known for creating thriving and self-sustained communities has made global tech innovator Samsung one of its partners in providing its discerning clientele with WindFree cooling technology, raising its standards further for living spaces within the metropolis.

The innovation complements any space by creating an evenly cool and comfortable environment as it distributes air equally across an enclosed space. It is also energy-efficient as evidenced by its five-star rating in compliance with DOE’s Philippine Energy Labelling Program.

For Rockwell’s The Balmori Suites and 8 Benitez Suites located in Makati City and Quezon City respectively, Samsung WindFree proved to be the ideal partner in making the spaces as comfortable as possible. It offers true comfort and energy-saving features, along with a slim and compact design suited for condominiums.

For those upgrading into smart homes, the cooling technology ensures ease of use and more control for users now that it is compatible with SmartThings, a free app that uses Wi-Fi to connect smart devices. Families can control all their appliances, such as adjusting settings and monitoring usage with their smartphones or tablets.

Samsung WindFree AC also has an artificial intelligence (AI) auto cooling feature, which analyzes usage patterns and current room conditions and adjusts the AC automatically to the right temperature and wind power without manual intervention.

And as Rockwell continues to make its mark in the Visayas region, Samsung is also a partner for its new projects, namely Aruba Resort and Residences in Mactan, Cebu and IPI enter Done Rockwell in Cebu City.

Combining the signature Rockwell lifestyle with beachfront living, Aruga Resort and Residences offers a private beach, yoga and gym studios, and vacation-esque lounges and pools — all while being conveniently a stone’s throw away from Cebu City.