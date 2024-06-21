Blackpink’s Rosé styles it her way

Rosé, a member of the Korean musical quartet Blackpink and known for her preference for comfortable clothing, is considered one of the global style stars with a transformative impact on style sensibilities.

Rosé has established herself as a dominant and inspiring force in the K-pop world, as well as a style icon in her own right. Through her partnership with Puma, Rosé will bring her vision, voice and unique insights to the brand’s global campaigns and storytelling.

The Korean-New Zealand K-pop star’s ambassador role will be dedicated to amplifying Puma’s catalog of iconic silhouettes and supporting the “Rewrite the Classics” program, which celebrates Puma’s most timeless franchises, bringing them into a new generation.

Rosé says, “I am so excited to join the Puma family. I cannot wait for my fans to join my next chapter with Puma.” She joins the Puma Sportstyle ambassadors Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa and Skepta. She kicks off her partnership wearing the Puma Palermo, styling the iconic low-top in her very own way.

“Rosé’s remarkable influence on music, fashion and culture globally are such an inspiration. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with her, where she will play a diverse role, leveraging her knowledge and vision to help us redefine our classic space. Her unique perspective will be instrumental in amplifying Puma’s “Rewrite the Classics” program highlighting franchises like Palermo, Speedcat, amongst others. We are delighted to welcome her to our Puma family, and we eagerly anticipate the accomplishments we will achieve together,” said Maria Valdes, chief product officer for Puma.

Rosé discovered her interest in music at a young age. Learning to play the piano, and later the guitar, brought out a deep passion for singing and songwriting. Rosé’s debut album R arrived in 2021 with a lead single “On the Ground,” which broke the record for the most-viewed music video in the first 24 hours on YouTube by a solo K-pop artist.

Rosé is also the winner of a Hanteo Music Award and a Mnet Asian Music Award, and boasts the honor of being the first artist to top the Billboard Global 200 as a soloist and as part of a group.