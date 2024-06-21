Ajido, Sy capture age-group gold medals

Asian junior record holder Jamesrey Ajido and Mishka Sy topped their respective age classes to lead the early winners in the PAI National Age-Group Championships on Friday at the Teofilo Yldefonso Aquatics Center.

After suffering a shoulder injury during the ASEAN School Games tryouts last month, the 15-year-old Ajido displayed his deadly form as he clocked two minutes and 0.42 seconds to rule the boys’ 15-over Class A 200-meter freestyle event over Ashton Clyde Jose of Leviathan Swim Club (2:07.63) and Zoilo Larrazabal of Rising Atlantis (2:08.00).

Ajido’s teammate at the FTW Royals Swim Club, Sy, meanwhile, became the meet’s first double gold medalist after ruling the girls’ 17-over Class A 400-meter individual medley in 5:17.43 and the 200-meter freestyle event in 2:13:14.

The 19-year-old Sy, a consistent member of the national junior team, demolished her rivals Aubrey Tom (5:37.51) and Dianna Cruz (5:37.58) in the IM before beating fellow junior standout Camille Buico of Rising Atlantis (2:16.61) and Atasha Dela Torre (2:20.63) in freestyle.

Prior to the action, Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) secretary general Eric Buhain paid tribute to the late PAI executive director Chito Rivera.

“We’re very thankful to all the support and prayers,” Rivera’s wife, Evangeline, said.