4 Chinese warships spotted in Palawan

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday confirmed the presence of Chinese warships near Onok Island in Balabac, Palawan—days after the China Coast Guard harassed Filipino troops at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP Public Affairs Chief, said the military monitored four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy warships transiting within 12 nautical miles of Palawan.

Two vessels were identified as the PLAN destroyer Luyang III (DDG-168) and the frigate Jiangkai II (FFG-570), moving at 13 knots speed.

The other two vessels were the destroyer Renhai (CG-105) and the replenishment oiler Fuchi (AOR-907), moving at 15 knots speed.

All these Chinese warships were heading southwest, according to Trinidad