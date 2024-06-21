35 Candidates, Three crowns

Thirty-five candidates representing cities, provinces, and regions were presented as Miss World Philippines (MWP) 2024 official candidates during the press presentation on Sunday afternoon, 15 June, at Seda Manila Bay, Aseana City.

“Year after year, it has always been our dream to have candidates representing most, if not all, of the major cities in the country — from the farthest regions of Luzon down to the autonomous regions of Mindanao,” MWP national director Arnold Vegafria remarked.

Last year, the Miss World Philippines Organization (MWPO) finally jumpstarted its initiative in forging partnerships with several local government units (LGU) who shared MWPO vision and willingly embraced MWP’s core values and advocacies.

“Traveling from province to province, we experienced first-hand their unique culture and traditions. We rediscovered our Filipino heritage. We realized how much we as a people have much to celebrate amid our diverse backgrounds. We confirmed that we are the beauty capital of the world. We are duty-bound to uphold and perpetuate that legacy,” Vegafria shared.

This year marks the fruition of the MWPO’s big dream of formalizing its alliance with its provincial and regional partners. As the partnership stipulated, the respective regional and provincial sorties winners automatically qualify for this year’s competition.

Aside from the coveted MWP crown, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Philippines Tourism will be awarded during the coronation night on Friday evening, 19 July, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Days before the coronation night, the official candidates are expected to get a headstart in the Preliminary Fast Track competitions including the beach beauty, sports challenge, head-to-head, talent, beauty with a purpose, charity gala and top model.

Pageant fans and enthusiasts can look forward to unveiling the MWP crown redesigned by Oro China Jewelry.