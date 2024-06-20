TNT, Phoenix, Stalwarts shine in Batang PBA

Talk ‘N Text, Phoenix and PBA Stalwarts ran away with convincing victories against separate counterparts to kick off the 2024 Batang PBA 11-Under tournament on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Theon Cruz and Thiago Cruz scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, as the Tropang Giga clobbered the Terrafirma Dyip, 77-59, in Group B.

Maverick Romey added eight, Liam Jardin had seven while Liam Ramos and Liam Yang chipped in six points each for TNT, which flipped an early 7-17 deficit behind a massive second-half avalanche.

In the other Group B action, Cameron Richard Wilson fired 19 points as Phoenix took down San Miguel, 69-37.

Jon Rafael Sannti Villarosa and Jaeden Laygo contributed 10 points apiece while Kendrick Henoguin and Prince Torio added nine points each for Phoenix, which opened an early 18-3 lead en route to the big win.

Over in Group A, PBA Stalwarts walloped Meralco, 74-56.

Ivan Ace De Leon erupted for 21 points to show the way for the Stalwarts. Ares Loki Cruz contributed 10 while Brandon Latrell Estabillo and Chelios Makin Sanchez had nine each.

In the lone 9-under match, Barangay Ginebra trounced Blackwater, 46-24 behind Curtis Tizon’s 10 points.

Meanwhile in the 7-under half court exhibition match, Magnolia beat Ginebra, 7-4, behind Tiago Baracael’s four points.