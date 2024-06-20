Rapist of 15-year-old girl falls

ABUCAY, Bataan — Police reported yesterday the arrest of a 26-year-old man who allegedly raped Monday morning a 15-year-old resident from a coastal barangay here.

The suspect, who is a neighbor of the victim, was immediately inquested before the Provincial Prosecutor who in turn, immediately recommended that he be locked up in jail for a non-bailable serious offense.

The arrest of the suspect came after a knife owned by the suspect was accidentally left beside the house of the victim.

This gave theory to the police investigators that led to the arrest of the suspect.

“When we showed the knife to the victim, she (victim) immediately noticed that the knife was owned by the suspect as she often saw him sharpening it being a neighbor,” said the police investigator.

The Abucay police now under Capt. Ernest Clemente II, designated as chief of police only last Wednesday, gathered that the suspect had been charged before with illegal drugs.

The victim was still recuperating from her wounds in the nose and mouth that was possibly inflicted by the suspect before she lost consciousness.

Investigation showed that the victim was alone in their house after her mother left at 5:30 a.m. Monday to earn a living outside.

But when the mother of the victim left, the suspect who apparently knew the occupants in the house, suddenly barged into the house and proceeded to the room of the victim who was then still sleeping and raped her.