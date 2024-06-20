Navy gets missile-equipped gunboat

The Philippine Navy has announced the arrival of its latest fleet asset, the BRP Laurence Narag (PG-907) which would bolster the Naval Forces Western Mindanao’s (NFWM) capabilities for both internal and external defense operations.

The state-of-the-art patrol gunboat docked earlier this week at Ensign Majini Pier, NSRE, in Bagong Calarian, Zamboanga City.

Captain Hilarion Cesista, the Navy’s deputy commander for Fleet Operations, highlighted the significant enhancement that the new vessel brings to maritime security in the region.

“With the arrival of PG-907, she will significantly improve the capability of our naval forces in terms of external defense operations, internal defense operations, and other maritime operations, particularly securing the sea lines of communication,” Cesista said.

The Narag is part of the Acero-Class Shaldag Mk V Fast Attack Interdiction Craft (FAIC) series. These vessels are equipped with advanced Spike NLOS (non-line of sight) missile systems, enhancing the Navy’s precision strike capabilities and high-speed operational performance.

The 32-meter FAIC vessels, including the Narag, are designed for swift and effective maritime operations, providing a robust response capability for the Navy.

Commissioned on 21 May 2024 at Naval Station Jose Andrada on Roxas Boulevard, Manila, the Narag, along with its sister ship, the BRP Herminigildo Yurong (PG-906),