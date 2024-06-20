Manila Water’s P47-M pipeline backs Greenways

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) can soon proceed smoothly with its EDSA Greenways Project once the Razon-led Manila Water Co. completes its P47-million pipe replacement along the thoroughfare by the last quarter of the year.

Manila Water said on Thursday that it remains on track to complete the replacement of the old 500-millimeter (mm) water mainline along EDSA Guadalupe Southbound.

The project called the Steel Pipe Replacement Greenways Project Package 1, utilizes a newer and sturdier steel pipe spanning 332.3 linear meters, which will be connected seamlessly to the existing 500-mm steel pipe in the same area.

“Projects like the steel pipe replacement along EDSA Guadalupe are opportunities for us to improve water service for our customers while supporting government infrastructure projects such as the DoTr’s Greenways Project,” Manila Water Corporate Communications Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla said.

Efficiency improves

Once finished, the project will boost the water firm’s network efficiency while supporting government efforts to improve mobility.

The Steel Pipe Replacement Greenways Project Package 1 will provide a more robust water infrastructure along EDSA by minimizing the risk of leakage and safeguarding the construction and development of the EDSA Greenways Project.

The EDSA Greenways Project aims to improve the pedestrian walkway in transit stations located at Balintawak, Cubao, Guadalupe and Taft.

Manila Water kicked off the construction of the pipeline project in July 2023.

Construction works cover pavement breaking, open-cut excavation, pipelaying, valve insertion along St. Bernardino Street, and interconnection of the 600-mm steel pipe to the existing 500-mm steel pipe.

Likewise, traffic management is being implemented to minimize disruption, as most of the construction activities are being conducted during the night.