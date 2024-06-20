IT-BPM prods bigger reforms

A group in the Information Technology-Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry is pushing for amendments to Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act as they said some of its provisions are considered impediments to the industry’s development.

“We are not for imposing tougher penalties, but adjusting the law so that it will be easier for the employers to take action against erring employees. With the current wording of the law, we are a bit constrained about acting against our employees,” Jack Madrid, president of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) commented in a recent virtual interview.

In particular, Madrid targets amendments to the law that specifically address issues about initiatory processes in prosecuting cyber fraud.

“These amendments are crucial in providing stronger legal frameworks and penalties to deter criminal activities and protect digital infrastructure in the Philippines,” he said.

Battle vs cybercrime

On 12 August 2015, the Department of Justice, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government jointly edited the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

In RA 10175, the Philippines recognizes the need to protect and safeguard the integrity of computers, computer and communications systems, networks, and databases, and the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information and data stored therein from all forms of misuse, abuse and illegal access by making punishable under the law such conduct or conducts.

To this end, the State shall adopt sufficient powers to effectively prevent and combat such offenses by facilitating their detection, investigation, and prosecution at both the domestic and international levels and by providing arrangements for fast and reliable international cooperation.

CREATE MORE rolls out

Meanwhile, Madrid said they are delighted that the CREATE MORE (Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy) bill, currently in the hands of the Senate lawmakers, will be prioritized in the 19th Congress, as assured by Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“But from all indications, the amendments of CREATE or for CREATE in CREATE MORE will certainly clarify and stabilize you know, any uncertainties on some of the ambiguity of CREATE,” he said.

“So, we’re quite optimistic, we’re quite confident that the amendments that will be proposed in the latest draft of CREATE MORE will provide clarity and stability in the incentives regime for our investors, for our industry,” he added.

Moreover, Madrid said the enactment of the CREATE MORE bill also provides more clarity as to remote work and work-from-home privileges across the investment