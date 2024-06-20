Indigents in Northern Samar town get support from Bong Go

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's commitment to serving the Filipinos toward recovery remains steadfast as his Malasakit team visited San Vicente in Northern Samar and assisted struggling residents on Tuesday, 18 June.

In a video message, Go recognized the challenges of crises and assured the public that the government would continue to create programs to help Filipinos overcome these difficult times.

The senator then thanked the local officials, led by Governor Edwin Ongchuan, Vice Governor Clarence Dato, Mayor Egay Catarungan, and Vice Mayor Tito Luñeza, among others, for ensuring that their constituents are well-supported.

Furthermore, Go underlined his support for programs that would significantly benefit the poor, saying, “Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino para po malampasan natin itong mga krisis na ito.”

As part of Go’s commitment as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, the senator encouraged residents to visit the Malasakit Center located at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman.

Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, was institutionalized by the Malasakit Centers program. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. Around ten million Filipinos have benefitted from these so far, according to the DOH.

Held at the San Vicente Municipal Gym, 200 indigents gathered and received shirts and other forms of aid. Meanwhile, through his initiative in partnership with the local government, the qualified residents received financial support from the government.

“Maraming salamat po at ating tatandaan na minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa atin kapwa ay gawin natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” reminded Mr. Malasakit Go, who is known for his compassionate brand of public service.

“Ako po ang inyong Senator kuya Bong Go patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos,” he concluded.