CL still country’s rice granary

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Central Luzon is still the top producer of rice, contributing 18 percent of the country’s rice production of 3.63 million metric tons for 2023.

According to Department of Agriculture Region 3 OIC-executive director Eduardo Lapuz Jr., the region not only contributes to rice production but also in onion production, contributing 55 percent of the country’s onion production last year.

Lapuz revealed the contribution of the region during the fourth episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of the Philippine Information Agency in this city.

“Central Luzon is also the highest producer of chicken meat, contributing 34 percent of the national output, along with duck meat and duck eggs, 28 percent and 55 percent, respectively,” he said.

This year, the DA Central Luzon has allotted a budget of P9.04 billion for its programs and projects, with 60.95 percent allocated to the rice program.

“A substantial part of our budget, over P2 billion, will also support farm-to-market road (FMR) projects and other locally funded initiatives,” Lapuz said.

In 2023, the agency’s Production Support Services distributed P2.22 billion worth of seeds to 91,559 farmers across 158 farmers’ cooperatives and associations (FCAs). Fertilizer distribution, amounting to P931.52 million, benefited 363,408 farmers in 43 FCAs.

Additionally, P3 million worth of other planting materials and P6.17 million worth of animals were distributed, supporting numerous FCAs.

Lapuz also emphasized the provision of agricultural machinery and equipment totaling P249.79 million, benefiting 448 FCAs. This included 1,657 units of farm production-related machinery, postharvest machinery and facilities.

“We also invested P78.06 million in irrigation network services, benefiting 329 FCAs in the region,” he added.