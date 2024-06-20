Bong Go helps fuel Filipino boxer Charly Suarez's winning streak

As Filipino boxer Charly Suarez continues to train for his future fights, the ripple effects of his recent triumph in Texas still resonate powerfully within the sporting community.

Back in April, Suarez secured a crucial victory against Mexican-American Luis Coria, a win that underscored not only his prowess in the ring but also the significant support from the country’s sports enthusiasts and authorities, including Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, and the Philippine Sports Commission.

This ongoing support plays a crucial role in fueling Suarez's preparations for upcoming challenges and maintaining his winning momentum.

Suarez's match against Mexican-American Luis Coria turned into a demonstration of skill, resilience, and heart, culminating in a unanimous decision victory that marked his 17th consecutive win. Despite a challenging moment— a flash knockdown in the later rounds — Suarez's victory was a testament to his preparedness and spirit.

"Every punch thrown by our athletes narrates a story of struggle and hope. It's about giving our best for the country and every victory is a testament to our resilience as a nation," said Go, reflecting on Suarez's win.

"Supporting our athletes is not just a testament to our commitment to sports development, but nurturing hope and showcasing the Filipino spirit on the global stage," he added.

Go's advocacy for sports is deeply rooted in his belief in its power to transform lives and communities. Through his role, he has been instrumental in ensuring that athletes like Suarez receive the necessary financial assistance and resources to compete effectively on the world stage.

"Our commitment is to provide our athletes with the support they need to excel. Charly’s victory in Texas is a shining example of what we can achieve with the right support," Go remarked.

In 2019, Go also played a key part in securing a sponsorship arrangement between Phoenix Petroleum Philippines and Hidilyn Diaz, which was used to help fund her training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In 2021, in response to a request from the PSC, Go advocated for the approval of additional allowances for athletes who represented the Philippines in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in Japan.

He has also been a staunch advocate for sports education, having authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City. This institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel academically and athletically.

Moreover, Go's legislative efforts include the filing and principal sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 2514, or the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program by combining grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development. The bill already passed the final reading in the Senate.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and sponsor of the national sports budget, Go has continuously advocated for additional funding for the Philippine Sports Commission as well as the Games and Amusement Board to improve sports facilities, provide support to athletes participating in international competitions, and promote the value of sports as an aspect in nation-building.

Go’s efforts in pushing for more robust sports programs exemplify a strategic vision that goes beyond mere participation. For the senator, it's about clinching victories, inspiring communities, and building a legacy of strength and honor for the Philippines.

Go, the ever enthusiast of sports and advocate, looks ahead with optimism. "This victory is not the end but a beginning. We will continue to support our athletes and ensure that the Philippine flag flies high in every arena," Mr. Malasakit said.

“Patuloy nating ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao at ilayo ang kabataan sa masasamang bisyo tulad ng iligal na droga. Ika nga, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep healthy and fit,” he ended.