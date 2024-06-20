Big-ticket Mindanao projects to push through

DAVAO CITY—Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno has assured Mindanaoans that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is committed to advancing the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Mindanao.

He emphasized his commitment to coordinating with the agencies responsible for the projects to ensure their progress.

“We are here specifically upon the instructions of the Office of the President to identify and pursue potential projects for Mindanao,” he said.

One key project is the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP).

Magno confirmed the President’s strong support for the said project, stating that it will proceed as planned.

While funding is still being secured, the Department of Transportation is exploring alternative sources such as Official Development Assistance from foreign governments and international banks.

The first phase of the MRP will commence with pre-construction activities in Davao City, Tagum and Digos.

Land acquisition for the project is ongoing from Tagum to Digos via Davao City.

MRP Phase 1 includes eight stations, spans 100.2 kilometers, and has a total projected cost of PHP 81.6 billion. Upon completion, it is expected to serve 122,000 passengers daily and reduce travel time from Tagum City to Digos City from three hours to just one hour.

The entire MRP will cover 1,544 kilometers, connecting key areas in Mindanao such as Davao, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Cotabato, Zamboanga, Butuan, Surigao and Malaybalay.