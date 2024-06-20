22K POGO workers may suffer from ban — DoLE

A ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) could affect around 22,000 Filipino workers, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE).

In a TV interview, DoLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the Labor department conducted labor profiling last year among Filipino POGO workers.

“All the established POGO offices have been inspected by the DoLE National Capital Region. Based on that profiling, we get data of the potentially affected POGO workers,” Laguesma said.

“We have a big challenge or problem to face because if the operations of these companies will be completely closed, of course the employment of the workers will be affected,” he added.

Intervention for workers

The DoLE head said the profiling was done to determine what intervention to be given by the agency to the Filipino workers should the closure of POGO offices push through.

Through profiling, Laguesma added, the DoLE would match the workers’ capability and be able to determine if they would need upskilling or retooling.

The priority for the profiling are Filipino workers who are working in Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)-registered POGO offices in Metro Manila.

Laguesma said the majority of the POGO operations are located in Metro Manila.

He noted that there are also POGO companies in Central Luzon, however, most of them are operating illegally.

Philippine authorities launched a crackdown on illegal POGOs as calls to ban their activities mounted due to their alleged criminal syndicates.