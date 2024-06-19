Tulfo laments P3.7-B worth of 'unused, defective' Dalian trains 

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday lamented the government-procured sets of Dalian trains remained unused since it was delivered to the country in 2017.

Tulfo, who chairs the Committee on Public Services, recently inspected the MRT3 Depot in North Avenue, Quezon City, where the Dalian trains were stocked for the past years.

He said some 48 China-made Dalian trains, purchased by the Aquino administration, were initially targeted "to expand the MRT operations."

However, these trains remained unused due to "unresolved incompatibility issues with the rail system."

“Nakatiwangwang lang at nababalot na ng alikabok ang 48 Dalian trains na gawa ng China na nagkakahalaga ng ₱3.7 billion simula noong ito ay ma-deliver noong 2017 (These 48 Dalian trains made by China worth ₱3.7 billion have been stocked and filled with dust since it was delivered in 2017,” he said.

Tulfo noted that many individuals have been filed with cases but mostly dismissed.

"Mayroon ng mga nakasuhan sa Ombudsman dahil dito pero na-dismiss lamang ang mga kaso nila. Kaya dapat ay magsampa ng kakaibang criminal case kaysa sa dati nang nai-file para maiwasan ang double jeopardy (There's a need to file another criminal case separate from what had been files before so that we could prevent double jeopardy)," he said.

Citing relevant documents, Tulfo said he found out that "the Aquino administration was aware from the beginning that the specifications of Dalian's wagons were not compatible and non-compliant with our MRT system, but still insisted on continuing the contract and accepting the delivery of useless trains."

He pointed out that insisting on the full utilization of the trains would cost the government at least P2 billion for monthly maintenance.

“At kung sakali mang piliting gamitin at patakbuhin ng ating gobyerno ang mga Dalian trains, kailangang sumuka muli ang pamahalaan ng panibagong limpak-limpak na pera na magkakahalaga sa dalawang bilyong piso kada taon para lang sa maintenance,” he said.

Instead of spending huge amounts for the maintenance of "defective" trains, Tulfo suggested to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to re-negotiate the contract "so that these trains can be returned and the amount of money spent would be refunded."

Tulfo bared his plans of scheduling a hearing to investigate accountable individuals when the Senate resumes regular session.