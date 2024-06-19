Trip to Jerusalem

You can get lost in the 3,000-year-old ochre city—among rock domes, walls, synagogues—and still find yourself in total awe of new Jerusalem.

It’s the perfect natural setting to observe wonder, Israel’s capital, in the presence of millennia of history and archeology, relatively untouched, unalloyed, even, by specks of unimposing modernity.

The first in everyone’s, at the least, two-day itinerary is usually blocked by a single-square-kilometer pilgrimage into The Old City of Jerusalem, paved in cobblestones and home to the Kotel (The Western Wall), the last little remains of the Jewish Temple built by King Herod, the most important Jewish prayer site in the world.

If not to mourn the loss of such grand temple, millions of visitors from around the world commune with God by sealing off an invocation into its cracks: some in search for an answered prayer, some in the search for peace.