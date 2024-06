Photos

Rotary Club Makati awards Daily Tribune

LOOK: DAILY TRIBUNE's Editor-at-Large John Henry Dodson receives the award on behalf of the publication's President, Willie Fernandez, from the Rotary Club of Makati during the Rotary Club of Makati Awards 2024 at the Manila Golf Club in Makati City on Wednesday, 19 June 2024. The Daily Tribune was given an Award of Appreciation as one of their valued project partners. | KING RODRIGUEZ