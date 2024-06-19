Pinoy-Korean fried chicken

BB.Q Chicken is known to serve one of the best Korean fried chickens in the world. It is classic Korean fried chicken, prepared the authentic and traditional way, hand-battered, and fried at lower temperatures for a longer time to achieve that delightful crispiness. Then it is tossed in one of the brand’s signature sauces, and it is deliciousness personified.

This Korean fried chicken is so popular that it has appeared in many Korean telenovelas, and many K-pop superstars have been seen to be enjoying it. Its popularity has through the years taken it to other shores, including the United States, where Americans immensely enjoy its crispiness, juiciness and flavorful bites. Founded in Seoul, South Korea, in 1995 by its chairman, Yoon Hong-guen, BB.Q Chicken had one simple mission — to serve great-tasting, high-quality Korean fried chicken to the world — and it had successfully achieved that. As its website shows, it is now serving its proudly Korean fried chicken in more than 3,500 locations worldwide and has established a strong presence in 57 countries, including the Philippines.

Its name does not stand for “barbecue.” Rather, it is an abbreviation for “Best of the Best Quality” fried chicken. It has from the start established its very own Chicken University to keep its standard consistent. So the classic flavors have remained the same through the years as a result of longstanding Korean tradition, and the brand has introduced quite a number of delicious new flavors and creations as a result of modern research and development.

The classics include Golden Original (juicy and tender inside, light and crispy outside), Honey Garlic (brushed with a sweet, soy-based sauce), Soy Garlic (served in a savory sauce with a mild tang of garlic), Galbi (sweet, savory and smoky, with green onions and a sesame seed garnish), Spicy Galbi (regular galbi with an extra smoky, spicy finish), Caribbean Spice (crispy chicken slathered in special Caribbean jerk sauce), Cheesling (dusted in a rich medley of sweet cheeses), Gangnam Style (with black pepper sauce for heat, and garlic and onions to balance it out), Gang-Jeong (with a soy-based sauce with extra spice due to a cinnamon blend and chili garnish) and Hot Mala (inspired by Chinese mala seasoning to make it very sweet and very hot).

Just recently, BB.Q Chicken came up with a new and exciting flavor in time for the Philippine Independence Day celebration on 12 June. It is called Adobo Fried Chicken, which is the result of a collaboration with esteemed culinary figure, award-winning cookbook author, content creator and chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou. Available until 12 July, Adobo Fried Chicken is a delectable and mouth-watering mix of Pinoy and Korean flavors. The distinct Korean taste is present, and yet there is the undeniably familiar adobo flavor, with fried garlic slices sprinkled on top to seal in the savory goodness.

This marks the first time in history that this renowned Korean franchise has undertaken such an extraordinary collaboration. As the saying goes, you get to know a culture best through its food, and Adobo Fried Chicken achieves just that. Today, you have the unique opportunity to experience both Filipino and Korean flavors and culture through the Adobo Fried Chicken.

Heavy on Korean fried chicken, BB.Q Chicken also serves other authentic Korean fares, such as ddeok-bokki (Korean street food made from rice cakes and fish cakes in a sweet and spicy chili reduction) and kimchi fried rice (stir-fried rice with chicken and vegetables in a classic kimchi base).

BB.Q Chicken has branches at Bonifacio Global City (BGC Central C3, 7th Ave.), Robinsons Magnolia (Doña Hemady Street, Quezon City), Newport Mall (Newport Boulevard, Newport City, Pasay City), The Shops (7th Avenue corner 36th, 38th Street, North Bonifacio District, BGC, Taguig), Evia (Evia LifeStyle Mall Bldg. B, Daang Hari Road, Almanza Dos, Las Piñas), Sta. Rosa (Tagaytay Road, Don Jose, Santa Rosa, Laguna), Ayala Malls Feliz (Amang Rodriguez corner J.P. Rizal Street, Barangay Dela Paz, Pasig), and Robinsons Manila (Pedro Gil corner Adriatico Street, Ermita).