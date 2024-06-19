Pampanga moves against POGOs

In a decisive move against the proliferation of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in Pampanga, local leaders, spearheaded by Vice Gov. Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and supported by Gov. Dennis Pineda, have taken robust actions to eradicate POGO operations from the province.

The drafting of a stringent resolution by town mayors, with strong endorsement from the governor, signals a firm stance against the persistent presence of POGOs in Pampanga, Vice Gov. Pineda emphasized.

“The provincial board has long objected to this due to numerous raids since Clark and Porac. We should not allow this. Hopefully, local government units will also support this,” the vice governor stated.

Vice Gov. Nanay stressed that regardless of their legal status, the provincial board will oppose POGO operations, citing various violations including human trafficking and abuse.

She warned that the provincial board will hold accountable local officials and department heads for any lapses related to POGO hubs operating in the province.

Gov. Pineda expressed full backing for a resolution prepared by the provincial chapter of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, aimed at making POGO companies unwelcome in Pampanga.

While the resolution is currently “unnumbered,” sources confirmed that provincial authorities are committed to swiftly dismantling these operations.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission recently raided the Lucky South 99 Outsourcing in Porac which allegedly engaged in human trafficking. The hub purportedly exploited permits for business process outsourcing activities in 2019 and 2020 to function as a POGO hub from 2021 to 2024.

The POGO hub in Porac was found to encompass 46 buildings, villas, and a golf course within a complex spanning Porac and Angeles City.

The operation, authorized by a warrant from Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 14 Judge Maria Belinda Rama, resulted in the rescue of over 190 individuals from the POGO complex. However, most personnel from Lucky South 99 managed to evade capture.

In May 2023, the Colorful and Leap Group inside the Clark Freeport was raided, leading to the rescue of over 1,000 workers, predominantly foreigners.

Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed that Colorful and Leap Group, a sub-lessee of POGO firm CGC Technologies Inc. licensed by Pagcor, was allegedly implicated in a cryptocurrency scam and human trafficking operation at the Sun Valley Hub Corp. in Clark, Pampanga.