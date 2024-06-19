NAIA 3 operation still normal amid maintenance

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Wednesday reassured the public that the next phase of electrical system upgrades at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 will have minimal impact on passengers and flight operations.

The upgrades, scheduled on 19 to 21 June, have been meticulously planned to occur outside peak hours.

According to MIAA general manager Eric Jose Ines, the work will involve functionality checks, safety integrations, and decommissioning procedures at eight electrical substations.

“These upgrades are crucial, and we’ve ensured they will not disrupt essential services for passengers and flights,” Ines said. Generators will provide temporary power to areas under maintenance.