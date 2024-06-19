Maynilad offers desludging services this June

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is offering septic tank cleaning services to its residential and semi-business customers this June in select parts of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Cavite Province at no extra cost.

Maynilad’s sanitation program is one of the company’s efforts to lessen pollution loading into Metro Manila’s river systems. “We ask our customers to avail of this service, as it will help to protect community health and the environment,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

Customers residing in Barangay 1, 10, 81, 82, 84 to 88, 90 to 95, 97 to 99, 101 to 103, 105, 106, 108 to 110 in Caloocan; Brgy. Pamplona 1 and 3, and Pulang Lupa Dos in Las Piñas; Brgy. Catmon, Maysilo, and Tugatog in Malabon; Brgy. Putatan and Sucat in Muntinlupa; Brgy. Bagumbayan North, Bangculasi, Daang-hari, San Rafael Village, Sipac-Almacen, Navotas East and West, and Tanza in Navotas; Brgy. Don Bosco and San Martin De Porres in Parañaque; Brgy. Batasan Hills, Bagong Silangan, Capri, Commonwealth, Gulod, Holy Spirit, and San Agustin in Quezon City; and Brgy. Balangkas, Lingunan, Mabolo, Mapulang Lupa, and Punturin in Valenzuela City may avail of Maynilad’s desludging service.

Moreover, some Maynilad customers in Cavite Province, particularly in Brgy. Aniban 2, 4, and 5, Mambog 1, Molino and Molino 6 and 7, Niog 2, Queens Row Central, Queens Row East in Bacoor City; and Buhay na Tubig , Carsadang Buaya, Malagasang 1G, Malagasang 2-D, Medicion 1-A to 1-D, Medicion 2-A, Medicion 2-C, Medicion 2-D, Molino 5, Palico 1, Poblacion 2-A, 2-B, 3-A, 3-B, 4-C and 4-D, Tanzang Luma1-6, Toclong 1-A, 2-B, and 2-C in Imus City may avail of the company’s septic tank cleaning services at no extra cost. Septic tank cleaning service normally costs around Php 4,700 per truck.

Maynilad customers interested in availing of the company’s septic tank cleaning service may call the Maynilad Hotline 1626 to determine the requirements and procedures. Additional information is also available in the company’s website, www.mayniladwater.com.ph, and social media accounts (X: @maynilad, Facebook: /MayniladWater).

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) in the Philippines in terms of customer base. Its service area includes the cities of Manila (all but portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana), Quezon City (west of San Juan River, West Avenue, EDSA, Congressional, Mindanao Avenue, the northern part starting from the Districts of Holy Spirit and Batasan Hills), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon, all in Metro Manila; and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in the province of Cavite.