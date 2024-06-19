Manila gears up on ‘Araw ng Maynila’

The local government of Manila is inviting all residents, employees, officials, and anyone with a connection to the city to join the upcoming “Araw ng Maynila” celebration on Monday which marks the city’s 453rd founding anniversary.

Mayor Honey Lacuna echoed the significance of the occasion, saying that 453 years have shaped Manila into a true and deserving capital of the country.

Similar to last year, a civil-military parade will be held in Dagonoy, Onyx. The parade will involve city employees and various Manila-based organizations.

The mayor expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to Manila’s growth and leadership among Philippine cities.

“To all our partners, both private and public, who have helped us serve the city, thank you very much,” Lacuna said.

She also stressed the importance of civic pride for Manilans.

“Be proud of the city where you were born, raised, educated, built families and serve,” Lacuna said.

Meantime, Malacañang declared 24 June special non-working holiday in Manila to facilitate resident participation in the festivities.

The announcement comes through Proclamation 599, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday.

Manila traditionally celebrates its founding anniversary with parades, cultural performances, and historical exhibits. The city was established on 24 June 1571, by Spanish navigator and first governor-general of the Philippines, Miguel Lopez de Legazpi.