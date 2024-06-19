Malaysian company expands semicon operation in Clark

Clark Freeport — A Malaysian semiconductor manufacturing firm is expanding its operation with the groundbreaking of a new three-story, 2,000-square meter building in this Freeport.

According to Clark Development Corporation (CDC) president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, Inari Amertron Inc. has started the construction of its expansion facility, saying that the company aims to expand its capacity.

Devanadera, along with Inari Amertron’s Chief executive director and Group CEO Kean Cheong Lau led the groundbreaking ceremony.

The company currently employs over 6,000 workers, and is set to enhance its technological services, particularly focusing on Artificial Intelligence chip components and high-frequency radio products.

Approximately 2,000 of these employees are working in the Freeport.

Lau said that the company started in 2006, and is now the largest technology manufacturing services provider, “this means a lot for our people, our employees for 36 years who are still with us.”

He also emphasized the importance of expanding in Clark, highlighting it as a strategic response to new customer demands and the shifting global trade landscape.

“The CK2.1 extension is a strategic move because we already have new customers, and we are gaining more traction. We look forward to creating our pride and legacy, and to building a strong ecosystem here (in Clark),” Lau added.

Devanadera said, “The CDC is committed to developing business interdependence among our 1,153 locators (as of May 2024), ensuring that the needs of one can be met by others within the (Clark Freeport) zone.”