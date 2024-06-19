Kuya Bong provides needed aid to DavOr town

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently extended additional support to struggling residents in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental during his visit which coincided with the week-long celebration of their 55th Araw ng Banaybanay and Banayan Festival.

The lawmaker stressed importance of uplifting the lives of fellow Mindanaoans as he underscored his commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of Filipinos at the grassroots level, aiming to foster a safer and healthier future for them.

During his visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential support items to a total of 4,750 residents during relief activities held at the town’s municipal covered court and Manuel B. Guinez High School Gymnasium.

The items included food packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, facemasks, vitamins, and bags. Select beneficiaries also received bicycles, mobile phones, watches and shoes.

In partnership with national agencies and local government, financial aid was also disbursed to each qualified beneficiary even as Go commended the efforts of local leaders whom he collaborated with to extend support to needy sectors including Representative Nelson Dayanghirang and Mayor Ian Larcia.

“My priority is to support pro-poor programs and the government should strive to ensure that no Filipino goes hungry. That’s what I always ask my fellow public servants,” said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also encouraged the community to visit the Malasakit Center at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City.