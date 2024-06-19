Filipino troops' firearms remain in Chinese possession

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Confiscated firearms from Filipino troops, who were prevented entering Ayungin Shoal on Monday, were not returned by the Chinese forces who forcibly took them.

This marked the first time a foreign military has boarded a Philippine vessel within its territorial waters and confronted Filipino troops by grabbing their firearms.

A reliable source said that Filipino troops on a resupply mission maintained “utmost restraint,” averting a potential violent confrontation.

"The firearms taken by the Chinese were not recovered. Our soldiers left Ayungin Shoal without their guns, which remain in Chinese possession. The narrative that the firearms were returned is false," the source stated.

"Our soldiers were manhandled—the Chinese forces were extremely aggressive. Our troops showed tremendous restraint to avoid escalating the situation, but the Chinese were relentless, and we did not fight back," the source added.

The source detailed how Chinese soldiers struck Filipino troops, pointed fingers at them, scolded, and yelled, while brandishing a bolo.

"They were poking at our soldiers, hitting them, and brandishing a machete. The restraint shown by our soldiers was extraordinary," the source described.

The Filipino soldiers attempted to negotiate the return of their firearms, but the Chinese forces refused and took the guns after storing them in a single bag.

On Monday, Chinese forces intercepted a Philippine effort to deliver supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre outpost in Ayungin Shoal. They overpowered the rubber boat operated by the Filipino soldiers and seized their firearms.

During this confrontation, a Philippine Navy personnel from the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG) suffered injuries, resulting in the loss of his right thumb. Several other personnel were also injured and are now being treated at the military hospital inside Wescom.

The China Coast Guard (CCG) admitted to this incident in a report by China Daily, a state-owned media outlet. The CCG stated they boarded the Philippine vessel, inspected it, and drove it away for entering Ren'ai Reef in the South China Sea.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that one Navy personnel sustained a severe injury after the CCG's "intentional high-speed ramming" during the resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre.

"The CCG's continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable. They must restrain themselves to avoid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea," the AFP said in a statement.

General Romeo Brawner Jr. strongly criticized the CCG for its violent actions, stating that it lacks the authority or legal basis to interrupt the Philippines' resupply operation and harm assets within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"This reckless and aggressive behavior has caused bodily harm and constitutes a blatant violation of international maritime law, Philippine sovereignty, and sovereign rights," he said.

"The AFP strongly denounces these actions, which not only infringe upon our maritime rights but also pose significant risks to regional stability," he added.

Allies of the Philippines, including the United States, have condemned China's recent actions that disrupted the latest resupply mission. U.S. Ambassador MaryKay Carlson explicitly criticized China's aggressive and dangerous maneuvers near Ayungin Shoal, which resulted in injuries to personnel and damage to vessels.

She stated that China obstructed legitimate maritime operations aimed at delivering food, water, and essential supplies to personnel stationed within the Philippines' EEZ.

“We stand by our allies in support of a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific,” she said.